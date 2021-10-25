Will Amazon be able to deliver your order on time? The e-commerce behemoth claims to be ready for the holidays.

Amazon (AMZN) is reassuring customers that it is ready to manage the overwhelming demand of the holiday shopping season and has been ramping up since the beginning of the year, as the supply chain crisis in California shows no signs of abating any time soon.

In the face of supply-chain disruptions that are predicted to have a significant impact on the holiday shopping season, the e-commerce behemoth stated that it has been doing its part well in advance of the holidays to ensure that its customers receive their shipments on time.

Container cargoes are clogging up the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in California, waiting to be offloaded and sent to merchants around the country. Because shopkeepers are unsure when products will arrive, many store shelves are empty.

President Biden said earlier this month that the two ports will begin operating 24/7 in an attempt to filter through the backlog in order to avoid extended wait times that could delay holiday orders for consumers.

Amazon, on the other hand, claims that it has already invested in its transportation capabilities and constructed a supply chain that is built for “safety, speed, and efficiency,” ensuring that recent supply-chain bottlenecks have no impact on its customers.

Amazon said it has invested in technology to better estimate what things customers desire and place these products in fulfillment centers close to them, in order to ensure that consumer shipments arrive in time for the holidays.

The store has also made investments in people, planes, ships, and buildings in order to provide additional options for getting orders from point A to point B with greater flexibility. The corporation has doubled its container processing capacity and increased its ports of entry by 50%. It has also increased the number of maritime freight carrier alliances.

Later this season, Amazon will have a fleet of more than 85 planes, known as Amazon Air, that it can use to transfer items over larger distances, as well as 50,000 trailers to haul freight through its Amazon Freight network.

There are over 800 delivery stations worldwide, as well as a network of over 260,000 delivery drivers and hundreds of Amazon Flex drivers under the Delivery Service Partner program.

As it heats up for the holidays, Amazon is also hiring 150,000 seasonal workers for fulfillment jobs in the United States, paying an average of $18 per hour to begin with and a $3,000 sign-on incentive.

Amazon’s stock was trading at $3,328.76 at 1:01 p.m. ET on Monday, down $6.79. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.