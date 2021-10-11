Why You Should Get Your Flu Shot During the ‘Unpredictable’ Flu Season

The fall season has arrived, which means flu season is on its way. It’s never a pleasant reminder to hear about the flu’s return, but this year it’s even more critical to get a flu shot before the season begins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projected that 38 million Americans were sick with the flu last year, with 400,000 of them ending up in the hospital. In addition to these figures, 22,000 individuals died as a result of the virus. There are warning signals that this flu season will be more “unpredictable” than previous year because health authorities are unsure which virus type will be prevalent.

According to the CDC, immunizations that are “well-matched” to the circulating flu virus can reduce the risk of disease by 40 percent to 60 percent, highlighting the problems that this season will offer.

If there’s one thing this year’s flu has in common with last year’s, it’s that they’re both happening at the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delta version of the coronavirus has been extremely contagious, leading to an increase in hospitalizations, infections, and deaths across the United States. “We don’t want a horrible flu season aggravating what we’re already seeing with Covid-19,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist. So, what are your options for staying safe? First and foremost, you must receive your flu shot. While no vaccine is “ever 100 percent effective,” Dr. Clare Rock, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told CNBC that getting vaccinated reduces your chances of becoming extremely ill if you get the flu.

Rock also suggests getting your flu shot now, at the start of the fall season, before the peak of flu season. Between December and February is the peak season for infections, so if you get vaccinated now, you’ll be able to breathe easier by the time the holidays roll around.

Staying well, or at the very least decreasing the severity of an infection, keeps you out of the hospital, where your chances of developing COVID-19 are also increased. In numerous regions, hospitals are now experiencing a shortage of beds and resources to treat patients, so obtaining a flu shot might help alleviate that burden.