Why was the Season 13 reunion of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City” canceled?

Bravo has officially canceled “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 13 reunion special due to scheduling concerns, following several filming delays over the last three months.

Sources told Us Weekly in July that filming for the “RHONY” reunion had been postponed and would now take place in September.

The special’s production has been frequently postponed in recent months, until the network recently revealed that the cast reunion would be canceled.

According to a Bravo spokesman, “due to scheduling problems around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely way, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season.”

“It’s regrettable that we weren’t able to reunite the ensemble, but we’re thrilled to have finished on such a high note with the finale and are now turning our attention to next season.”

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the women are “beyond angry” with the network’s handling of the situation and its lack of communication.

The insider stated, “They never got clear answers.” “All they wanted to do was say their piece and get on with it. Some of the ladies believe that the reunion would have allowed them to come together as a united front and put the season’s toxic energy behind them.”

Due to the cancellation of the “RHONY” Season 13 reunion, the cast believes they will be left with no closure on the challenges they experienced throughout the season, and fans will be kept in the dark.

“They now feel as if they’re going out on a whimper rather than a bang,” the person said.

The cancellation comes amid reports of “RHONY” Season 14 filming delays. The Bravo reality series usually tapes its reunion in August and starts filming fresh episodes in the fall. However, no date has been set for the start of production for the upcoming season.