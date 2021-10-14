Why was Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s remark on Colin Kaepernick, Anthem Kneelers, censored by Katie Couric?

Journalist Katie Couric is under heat after revealing that she left out parts of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s statements against Colin Kaepernick and other national anthem protesters from a 2016 interview with the late Supreme Court Justice.

Couric’s upcoming biography, “Going There,” details her encounter with Ginsburg, who is said to have chastised sportsmen like Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

While Couric included remarks in the piece for Yahoo! News in which Ginsburg called kneelers “stupid and disrespectful,” she took out other comments that she feared might harm the Supreme Court Justice’s public image.

During the interview, Ginsburg argued that refusing to stand for the anthem demonstrated “contempt for a government that has enabled their parents and grandparents to enjoy a decent life.”

“Which they would not have been able to live in the locations they came from… They realized as they grew older that this was adolescent folly. That is why education is critical.” “I believe it’s a terrible thing to do,” Ginsburg said to Couric, “but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it.” I’d like to point out how absurd it appears to me to do such a thing.” Couric stated she was a “huge RBG fan” who wanted to “protect” Ginsburg, who was 83 at the time and might not have comprehended what was being asked.

The journalist also said she was called by Ginsburg’s public relations team, who informed her that the Supreme Court Justice had “misspoken” and did not want those remarks published.

Other journalists blasted Couric’s decision to delete comments to purposely preserve Ginsburg’s image on social media in the aftermath of the revelation.

On October 26, Couric’s memoir “Going There” will be released.