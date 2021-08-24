Why Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Could Have The Final Say On The Eviction Moratorium

In the following days, the United States Supreme Court will consider President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium, with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh likely to be the swing vote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Aug. 3 that an eviction moratorium will be extended, and the Biden administration has already asked that it be preserved.

Property owners have objected, claiming that they have been forced to pay their own expenditures for months as a result of millions of Americans being unable to pay their rent during the COVID-19 outbreak. Under the cover of public health concerns, lawyers representing the landlords contended that the administration was risking a severe overreach of its own jurisdiction.

The Biden administration replied that the advent of the Delta version has increased the urgency of extending the eviction moratorium. The US Department of Justice said in its own filing that the epidemic has evolved “unexpectedly, significantly, and for the worse” as Delta spreads.

The administration’s original extension was upheld by the court in June, but only by a slim 5-4 vote. Kavanaugh agreed with the majority at the time, but signaled that if the matter came back up on the court’s agenda, he might not support it.

Kavanaugh explained in the sole concurrent opinion filed after that case that he only backed the extension because it was close to expire. Instead, he warned that the CDC had “exceeded its existing legislative authority” and that it would need “clear and specific congressional authorisation” to proceed.

This outlook may not auger well for the administration’s efforts to keep huge numbers of Americans in their homes in the face of a flood of new Delta cases. It has also gained traction among President Biden’s Democratic Party’s progressive wing, with members taking strong stands on this topic.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo, who camped outside the U.S. Capitol earlier this month as part of a solidarity sit-in with Americans facing eviction, took to Twitter to stress the urgency of the issue.

“If the Supreme Court rejects the eviction moratorium extension, 11 million people will face eviction,” Bush tweeted on Tuesday. “The choice is clear: uphold the moratorium or jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of millions.”

Biden’s decision to prolong the ban on August 3 was influenced by pressure from Bush and other Democrats. The action was said to be “focused” at evictions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.