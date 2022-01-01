Why January Will Be The Biggest Month For Consumer Shopping Deals

Consumers may see significant reductions in January as supply chain issues that plagued the holiday shopping season are resolved.

Hundreds of container ships at California’s ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were unable to offload owing to a nationwide lack of truck drivers, causing supply chain issues.

To address the problem, the Biden administration stated that the ports would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that the holiday season would not be disrupted by the supply chain issues.

However, many buyers found bare shelves this holiday season due to supply chain challenges, as businesses were unable to receive their products due to inventory shortages.