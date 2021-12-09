Why Isn’t Google Raising Employee Pay To Keep Up With Inflation?

When the matter was discussed in a virtual conference on Tuesday, Google told its staff it would not be raising wages to keep up with inflation, according to CNBC.

During the discussion, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the United States’ 7% inflation rate and how other companies are raising employee salaries to keep up with inflation, and asked if Google will follow suit. While admitting the importance of inflation, Google’s vice president of compensation Frank Wagner responded by stating that the business will not implement company-wide salary hikes.

“As I’ve stated in prior sessions, when we see price inflation, we also see rises in the cost of labor or market pay rate,” Wagner explained. “They were higher than they had been in the recent past, and our compensation budgets reflected that.” The corporation, according to Wagner, wants to change worker pay depending on performance. Employees receive a yearly bonus, perks, flexibility, and equity as part of their total remuneration, according to the corporation.

“With U.S. inflation rates as high as 7%, some employers are making blanket compensation adjustments to cover only the inflation,” Pichai read aloud the question. “Does Google have any plans to do something similar?”