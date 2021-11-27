Why Is Today’s Inflation So Distinct From Earlier Periods?

Although inflation is nothing new in the United States, the newest wave, which has hit the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, is unlike previous periods of rising prices.

While officials in the United States deny the premise that present economic conditions are analogous to the 1970s price spikes, when stagflation, sluggish growth, and high prices had a significant impact, analysts feel history may be repeating itself.

“In terms of how broad inflation is, it affects almost every aspect of life.” “It’s pervasive, or at least more common than what we witnessed in the 1970s,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group.

“The question is, how long will it remain elevated, when will it begin to decline, and at what rate will it settle out?”

Despite customers’ reservations that the pandemic is the sole cause of price increases, Biden’s government is said to believe that the current condition of inflation is “transitory” and “temporary.”

In a July 2021 document, a group of White House economists claimed, “Today’s lack of durable products is analogous – a national catastrophe necessitated altering normal production procedures.”

“Rather than diverting resources to support a war effort, manufacturing capabilities were temporarily shut down or limited to minimize COVID contagion,” says the report.

Easy policy has been blamed in the past for previous inflation cycles, but White House spokesman Andrew Bates maintains that the government has been “pursuing robust actions” to battle inflation this time around.

Bates also blamed Republicans for the lack of movement, claiming they were to fault for delaying elements of Biden’s infrastructure program.

“Months of hard effort are now paying off, and we’re in a stronger position to make additional gains now that Democrats have rallied around our message and approach in recent weeks,” Bates said.

Despite assertions that the economy is on the mend, federal policymakers have promised to intervene if inflation spirals out of control. However, there is still considerable question over whether they delayed too long and missed an opportunity to aid the recovery of the economy.