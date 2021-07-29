Why is Scarlett Johansson suing Disney after the release of the Marvel film “Black Widow”?

Scarlett Johansson, the star of the hit Marvel picture “Black Widow,” has launched a lawsuit against Disney for breaching her contract following the release of the film.

Johansson filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, accusing the studio of breaching her contract by releasing “Black Widow” in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming network at the same time.

The film was available on the platform through Disney+ Premier Access, which cost subscribers an extra $29.99 to watch. According to court records, the dual distribution violated Johansson’s contract, which stated that “Black Widow” would only be released in theaters.

According to the lawsuit, the move benefited Disney by allowing the media company to enhance its stock and grow its number of streaming platform users. It did, however, deprive Johansson of a check, which would have been “largely based on box office receipts.”

According to the lawsuit, “Disney’s financial records show that the very Disney officials who planned this approach will personally benefit from their and Disney’s misconduct.”

Due to the expansion of Disney+, numerous executives were able to earn more than their regular remuneration, according to the records.

The complaint asks, “Why would Disney forego hundreds of millions of dollars in box office earnings by releasing the Picture in theaters at a time when it knew the theatrical market was ‘poor,’ rather than waiting a few months for the market to recover?”

“According to information and belief, the decision was made in part because Disney saw an opportunity to promote its flagship subscription service using the Picture and Ms. Johnasson, thereby attracting new paying monthly subscribers, retaining existing subscribers, and establishing Disney+ as a must-have service in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Disney has yet to publicly comment on Johansson’s lawsuit as of Thursday afternoon.