Why Is LinkedIn Blocking Profiles of US Journalists in China?

When American journalists awoke in China, they discovered that their LinkedIn accounts had been disabled. What is the explanation for this? According to the corporation, it is abiding by Beijing’s new rules for eliminating “prohibited content.”

LinkedIn disabled Axios China writer Bethany Allen-profile Ebrahimian’s on Thursday, citing undefined “prohibited content” in her profile summary. She said she “used to have to wait for Chinese [government]censors, or censors employed by Chinese firms in China, to do this kind of thing,” and that she “had to have to wait for Chinese [government]censors, or censors employed by Chinese corporations in China, to do this kind of thing.”

On Twitter, Allen-Ebrahimian commented, “Now a US corporation is paying its own workers to ban Americans.”

My LinkedIn profile has been disabled in China when I woke up this morning.

Previously, I had to wait for Chinese government censors or censors engaged by Chinese corporations in China to do this.

A corporation in the United States is now paying its own staff to censor Americans. pic.twitter.com/eRTq4u8rJl

Allen-Ebrahimian was one of a handful of American journalists, researchers, and academics who got identical letters from LinkedIn informing them that their profiles were being censored in accordance with Chinese legislation.

LinkedIn stated in the notice explaining the block that the affected user’s areas for publications, public activity, comments, and shares would be censored from being accessed. It stated that the content would be censored exclusively in China, but would otherwise be accessible worldwide. If the user amended their publication area, it offered help to “minimize the impact and examine your profile’s accessibility within China.”

The minimizing offer, according to Allen-Ebrahim, was a “particularly unsettling component” of the experience. She compared it to LinkedIn providing a “free self-censorship service” to comply with China’s guidelines on the subject.

LinkedIn replied in a statement to Axios, “We’re a global platform that follows the rules that apply to us, including adhering to Chinese government legislation for our localized version of LinkedIn in China.”

LinkedIn refuses to answer Axios’ inquiries on what constitutes “prohibited content” and whether it has a list of themes that are off-limits.

This isn’t the first time LinkedIn has banned Chinese civil society personalities, both native and foreign. In 2019, it blocked Chinese democracy campaigner Zhou Fengsuo’s account and sent the same message to American journalists, causing a media frenzy that resulted in his reinstatement.

However, following Chinese criticism over what it saw as LinkedIn’s insufficient implementation of censorship laws, the business decided to take a more active stance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.