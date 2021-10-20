Why is Joe Manchin opposing a key provision in Vice President Joe Biden’s climate agenda?

Due to complaints from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., the Clean Electricity Performance Program is in jeopardy of being eliminated from President Biden’s climate plan.

The strategy aims to make considerable progress toward 100 percent sustainable electricity by 2035, halving carbon emissions by 2030, and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

The law would invest $150 billion over the next decade in tackling climate change, and it would use a carrot-and-stick strategy, rewarding corporations that transition to renewable energy and fining those that don’t.

According to Analysis Group, the CEPP would create 8 million employment and add $1 trillion to the economy by 2031.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the fossil fuel industry accounted for 89 percent of CO2 emissions in 2018. According to the IPPC, fossil fuel emissions must be cut in half by 2030 to avoid global warming of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, which would result in extreme weather, food scarcity, extinction, and rising sea levels.

Coal is responsible for 0.3 degrees Celsius of the 1-degree rise in world average temperature, making it the single most significant contributor to rising temperatures. Oil is responsible for one-third of global carbon emissions, whereas natural gas is responsible for 20% of global carbon emissions. According to the Silvan Foundation, the burning of fossil fuels resulted in 8.7 million deaths in 2018, accounting for 20% of all deaths worldwide.

However, the CEPP, which is seen as a key component of Biden’s climate program, is likely to be dropped from the reconciliation bill that Biden and congressional Democrats have been working on.

According to reports, Manchin objected to the bill because it would phase out the coal industry in his home state of West Virginia, which is important to the state’s economy and continues to support Manchin financially.

Manchin has taken in more campaign contributions from the oil and gas business than any other senator, more than twice as much as the second-largest contributor.

Manchin has received $179,450 from oil and gas industries, $60,850 from natural gas pipelines, $16,000 from coal mining, and $38,000 from utilities for the 2022 election cycle, according to the Guardian.

Manchin is also the top beneficiary of donations from coal mining and gas pipeline owners, and he ranks sixth in utility company contributions.

