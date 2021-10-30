Why Did This New York School District Ban Halloween Squid Game Costumes?

Students in a New York school district have been forbidden from dressing up as characters from Squid Game, the dystopian South Korean drama that has swept Netflix.

The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in central New York has warned parents that their children will not be allowed to dress up as Squid Game characters for Halloween. The district claimed in a statement to CBS News that its administrators “wanted to make sure our families are aware that any student wearing a Halloween costume from this program to school would be unacceptable because of the potential violent connotations matched with the outfit.” Halloween costumes with things “that can be perceived as weapons,” such as toy swords or guns, as well as costumes that are “too graphic or scary,” according to Fayetteville-Manlius School District guidelines, are not permitted at school events. Since its debut last month, Squid Game has attracted 111 million viewers, making it Netflix’s most popular series launch ever. The series shows a world where adults are pitted against one other in classic children’s activities, based in part on director Hwang Dong-experience. hyuk’s The winners grow wealthy, while the losers die.

Despite the fact that Squid Game is an adult-oriented series, it has caused regulators all around the world to advise parents against letting their children to watch it. Seven school districts in Quebec, Canada, cautioned parents that their children were replicating the games on playgrounds, while another in Florida informed parents that their children were imitating the show’s acts.

Some parents, on the other hand, thought the prohibition was “overbearing,” and that parents should do more to get their children to quit watching the show than wear the show’s costume.

“It’s a costume,” one Bronx father explained. One parent told CBS News, “Just don’t let your kids watch the show.”