Why did Jack Dorsey resign as Twitter’s CEO? A Social Media Executive Praises Bitcoin.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, announced his resignation on Monday, declaring that the company is “ready to move on from its founders.”

Since Twitter’s launch in 2006, the 45-year-old has been a part of the platform. Dorsey said a “founder-led” company is “severely limiting and a single point of failure” in an email to company employees that he released on Twitter. He has showed no interest in leaving banking behemoth Square, and his exit from the social media platform could allow him to devote more time to bitcoin, which he has been vocal about.

In a tweet on Jan. 13, he added, “The reason I have so much excitement for #Bitcoin is largely due of the model it demonstrates.” “An internet core technology that is not controlled or influenced by any single person or entity.” Many people are curious about how Square would go with bitcoin following Dorsey’s departure from Twitter. With the Cash App, the financial services provider introduced bitcoin trading in 2018, allowing customers to purchase and sell bitcoin.

“If I weren’t at Square or Twitter, I’d be working on bitcoin,” Dorsey stated at a bitcoin conference in June.

With Dorsey no longer at Twitter, Bitcoin may receive a boost in attention and reputation.

“It’s important to remember that cryptocurrency is at the crossroads of financial services and technology.” That equates to around 60% of the economy. “Financial services accounts for half of GDP, so it’s a massive market,” Tom Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, said on CNBC on Monday. “And because there isn’t enough cash allocated to crypto innovation, it takes somebody like Jack Dorsey to marshal focus, and I don’t believe the space is yet overinvested.” Dorsey will be replaced as CEO by Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer.