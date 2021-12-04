Why Did A Former Netflix Employee Receive A Prison Sentence?

According to Seattle prosecutors, a former Netflix engineer and a coworker were sentenced to prison on Friday for an insider-trading fraud that netted over $3 million.

Sung Mo Jun, a former software engineer, was sentenced to two years in prison. Junwoo Chon, his 50-year-old buddy, was sentenced to one year and two months in prison. In August, they both entered guilty pleas.

Attorney Nick Brown stated, “Insider trading is a significant offense.” “Such behavior harms our financial markets and erodes public trust, because the investing public relies on the markets to provide a level playing field for all players.” When greed pushed Mr. Jun and Mr. Chon to breach the law to increase their own fortune at the expense of others, they were both financially secure with solid positions and high wages. This type of behavior will not be condoned.” According to NBC News, the insider trading technique relied on subscriber data. Jun received subscriber information from current Netflix employee Ayden Lee after he left the company. Lee has also entered a guilty plea and will be punished next year.

Jun is renouncing $495,188 to the United States, while Chon is renouncing $1,582,885 to the United States, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

“I did something stupid, wrong, and unlawful.” “In court, Jun stated. “I don’t have any excuses. Many individuals were disappointed by me.”