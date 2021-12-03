Why Are Executives From Coinbase And Other Crypto Companies Testifying In Congress?

Representatives from eight key cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase, Circle, and Bitfury, have been summoned to testify before Congress after a number of politicians called for a more thorough probe into the industry.

Alesia Haas of Coinbase, Jeremy Allaire of Circle, and Brian Brooks of Bitfury will be among those who will testify before a US congressional committee on Dec. 8 about “the obstacles and rewards of financial innovation,” according to the BBC.

The invitation to testify before Congress comes after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren remarked in September that “regulators need to step up to solve crypto’s regulatory deficiencies and ensure that we’re genuinely developing the inclusive financial system that we need.”

In other news, former President Donald Trump claimed in October that he believed bitcoin could represent a danger to the US dollar.

“I’m a strong supporter of our currency,” says the author “In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, Trump stated.

“I don’t want other currencies to enter the market and damage or devalue the dollar in any manner.”

Many countries have developed their own methods to bitcoin. China has outlawed cryptocurrency transactions, and India appears to be following suit.

However, not all politicians tend to be anti-crypto. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams declared in a tweet last month that he will take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin. Miami mayor Francis Suarez has underlined his push to make the city a center of digital innovation.

“The cryptocurrency business, as well as other fast-growing, innovative industries, will be centered in New York City,” the Democrat declared, expressing his ambition to integrate cryptocurrencies into the city’s economy.