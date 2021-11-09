Wholesale prices are up 8.6% as a result of inflation, tying the highest level on record.

According to the US Department of Labor, wholesale prices in the United States reached an all-time high after growing 8.6% in the previous year.

The government announced updated statistics for its Producer Price Index (PPI) on Tuesday, showing that it grew by 0.6 percent in October, slightly higher than the 0.5 percent in September, as expected.

Prices for wholesale goods, such as food and other home items, increased dramatically year over year, indicating that supply chain issues are still wreaking havoc on American consumers and retailers.

Since the Labor Department began collecting PPI data in 2010, this is the highest result ever. This information also comes a day before the department releases its results on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key inflation indicator that measures the rate of price increases for basic items such as food and energy.

Prices for services were also up 0.2 percent from September, indicating the service sector’s continued strength despite the economic recovery in the United States.

Inflation in the United States has soared in the last year, owing largely to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of reduced economic activity linked to the virus, a comeback has begun, with businesses reviving and demand exploding in tandem.

The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have both expressed concern about rising inflation and taken actions to combat it.

President Joe Biden promised last month that addressing continuing supply chain bottlenecks and minimizing a shipment backlog would be a top focus. To that purpose, he has announced collaborations with private enterprises to ensure that deliveries from U.S. ports are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that commodities are delivered to market.

Following its quarterly meeting last week, the Federal Reserve reduced its multibillion-dollar monthly asset purchases. The central bank will begin progressively lowering its purchases by $15 billion each month starting this month.

However, the Fed’s previous assessment that inflation is likely to be temporary has not changed. It made it apparent that it was taking a gradual approach to lowering asset purchases, but stressed that it could adjust rapidly if economic conditions required it.

To combat inflation, the Fed did not raise interest rates in its most recent announcement. Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the conditions were not yet right, but the Fed predicted that they would be.