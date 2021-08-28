Who Won The Coin Of Destiny And Who Is Going Home Next On ‘Big Brother’ 2021?

“Big Brother” recently sent its second Season 23 contestant to the jury house, and viewers will get to see who the new Head of Household nominates and how the Coin of Destiny twist plays out on next week’s 2021 episode.

Nominations for Tiffany

Tiffany will put two players up for eviction after winning the HOH challenge on Thursday’s live broadcast. She nominated Sarah Beth, the previous HOH, and Kyland for eviction, according to Big Brother Daily’s live feeds. Xavier is also a third nominee, having accepted it as a penalty in the previous Power of Veto tournament.

The feeds have returned, and the three nominations have been submitted. pic.twitter.com/6iZcOYlcjV #BB23

The Winner Of The Coin Of Fate

The cast has also played the Coin of Destiny, according to the feeds.

The cast has been utilizing BB Bucks to participate in various games of chance in the High Rollers Room in order to improve their position in the game for weeks. The players with the most BB Bucks will compete for the authority to dethrone the incumbent HOH and nominate their own nominees for the block in the final game.

Claire won the Coin of Destiny, according to Big Brother Daily and Big Brother Network spoilers. While Tiffany was demoted from her position as HOH, Claire kept her nominations the same.

Claire and Tiffany spoke after the High Rollers Room playtime and planned a plan of action after Claire told the cameras earlier in the day that she wanted to go to the final two with Tiffany. Tiffany stated that she would lie and claim she had won the Coin in order to keep Claire hidden in the house.

Who Is Leaving for Home?

In terms of who is going home this week, Tiffany’s long-time target Sarah Beth appears to be still in jeopardy.

The nominee, on the other hand, appears to be unaware of the scheme. Tiffany told her that Kyland was her target before the HOH flip, but now that Claire has partnered up with Tiffany, it appears that the Sarah Beth goal will remain.

In terms of the rest of the season, it appears that Alyssa and Claire will be the next houseguests to be targeted. Tiffany, Kyland, Azah, Derek F., Xavier, and Hannah, members of the Cookout alliance, met early Saturday morning to cement their cooperation heading into the final eight.

“Are you ready to make it official, y’all?” “Three cookouts”

#BB23 pic.twitter.com/29DI0zkCAI THIS IS HISTORIC

Take on a new challenge. Brief News from Washington Newsday.