WHO Says New COVID Strain Could Be More Contagious Than Omicron Vs. Delta

Since its discovery, the novel Omicron variety of COVID-19 has prompted a new wave of anxiety around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) is now warning that it could be far more contagious than previously thought.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical head, cautioned that the number of cases worldwide has been rising since the Omnicron version first emerged during a question-and-answer session on social media on Friday. The strain has been found in 38 nations in the last two days, up from 23 the day before, according to Van Kerkhove, who noted that this variant may be more contagious than the previous Delta form.

“There’s an indication that there’s greater transmissibility,” Van Kerkhove said at the meeting. “What we need to know is if it’s more or less transmissible than Delta.”

Throughout 2021, the Delta variation has been the most prevalent strain, with Kerkhove claiming that Delta-related cases account for the majority of cases discovered. Although both have some similar symptoms, Omicron patients have reported very moderate symptoms, while others, particularly younger patients, have had more serious symptoms such as weariness and bodily aches.

She made it apparent that the research was still preliminary, and while she acknowledged the modest symptoms linked with Omicron, she cautioned that dismissing it so quickly was premature.

“Everyone infected with SARS-CoV-2, regardless of variety, will have a moderate sickness at first,” says one expert “Van Kerkhove stated. “And so it may stop there with mild disease, although some individuals are asymptomatic, but it may stop there with mild disease or take some time.” After surfacing in southern Africa on Nov. 26, the Omicron variation was identified as a novel strain. Several countries, including the United States, moved rapidly to put travel restrictions on eight African countries and announced additional screening criteria for passengers after hearing about it.