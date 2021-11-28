Who is Bader Shammas, and where did he come from? Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged To Her Boyfriend.

Lindsay Lohan confirmed her engagement to Bader Shammas in a series of images on Sunday morning.

On Instagram, the actress posted four photographs of herself with her new fiance and engagement ring. “I love you.” This is my life. My loved ones. My future is bright. “@bader.shammas #love,” Lohan wrote alongside a diamond ring emoji in the caption.

In the photo, Lohan also included her sister Ali Lohan and jeweler Harry Winston.

Shammas is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where he began dating Lohan about two years ago.

Bader earned a bachelor of science in finance from the University of Tampa, according to his LinkedIn page. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Badger worked at BNP Paribas Wealth Management as an associate.

Lohan struggled as an adult actor in Hollywood after a tremendous career as a kid star. She moved about a bit before settling in Dubai.

Lohan told W Magazine in 2018 that she was happy living in a new country. She noted at the time, “I felt so relieved when I relocated everything from London to Dubai and saw everything in one place.”

“Now I don’t have to live out of hotels and bags because I don’t have to open suitcases.” Everything is in its proper place. It’s a mental cleanse, which is exactly what I needed, and it took me a long time to complete. … I’d like to own a home in New York, and that’s something I’ll consider in the future, but for now, I’m happy where I am.” “There’s a particular peace that I find there [in Dubai],” she continued. There are no paparazzi or cameras present, which is a significant concern for me.

“I’ve never thought of people taking pictures of me as ‘bothering,’ but I don’t want people to misunderstand who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and assume I’m sobbing.” I love having a life where I can just go outside and not have to worry about anything.” Before splitting in 2016, Lohan was engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov. Apart from her engagement, Lohan is set to star alongside Chord Overstreet in a Netflix Christmas film.