Which states have seen the most rapid employment recovery since the start of COVID-19?

After two years of disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the US economy has been steadily recovering.

By March 2020, the virus had spread across the country, resulting in a boom in unemployment as businesses shuttered their doors and more Americans lost their jobs. By April 2020, the unemployment rate in the United States had risen to 14.8 percent, the highest since 1948.

After nearly two years, the jobless rate has dropped to 4.2 percent, with initial unemployment claims nearing historic lows. However, each state’s recovery has been distinct, and some have recovered more quickly than others.

In a recent study published on December 9 by credit-scoring website WalletHub, researchers created a ranking of which states recovered faster than others. A state’s ranking was determined mostly on the number of initial jobless claims filed since the beginning of the pandemic and where they stood as of the initial claims report on Dec. 2.

According to Wallethub’s analysis, Georgia, Nebraska, Kentucky, Kansas, and South Carolina were the top five states that witnessed the biggest recovery as of early December. Indiana, Alaska, Tennessee, New Mexico, and North Carolina, on the other hand, received the lowest scores.

Kansas, Florida, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and South Dakota were the greatest achievers in terms of recovery since the pandemic. West Virginia, New Mexico, Delaware, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia lead the bottom half.

However, there are a number of additional elements that determine a state’s ranking in addition to its jobless claim rate. The largest source of employment in each state, as well as how much COVID-19 impacted various industries, differed significantly from state to state.

According to Jill Gonzalez, a Wallethub researcher, the states that experienced a slower rate of recovery were the ones that were most hit when the pandemic began. These states, according to Gonzalez, rely on industries such as tourism, transportation, and hospitality, all of which have been impacted by COVID-19. Manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture, on the other hand, were among the sectors that showed the biggest recovery.

Indeed, states like New York, California, and Florida, whose economies rely heavily on these industries, were severely harmed by the pandemic. These jobs, on the other hand, began to revive when the economy gradually recovered. In the fourth quarter of 2021,