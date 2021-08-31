Which states have continued to prohibit evictions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s moratorium ruling?

Last Monday, the United States Supreme Court ended President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium extension, placing millions more renters at risk of becoming homeless.

According to investment firm Goldman Sachs, 750,000 American renters could be evicted by the end of the year if no assistance is provided. However, after the Supreme Court ruling, Congress must take action on a national level to either extend the eviction moratorium or provide assistance to the millions of renters.

Congress provided $45 billion in rental assistance as part of the stimulus package aimed at reviving the economy, but a major percentage of this money has yet to be spent.

Four states and the District of Columbia, on the other hand, are keeping their eviction moratoriums in place, while five more are delaying evictions if renters have pending rental assistance applications in the system.

California, the most populated state in the country, is the one with the most eviction bans. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law on June 28 that extended the state’s eviction moratorium and established a scheme to pay off outstanding rent with federal cash.

Eviction restrictions are in place in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. at least until January 2022. Renters in New Jersey who incurred debt as a result of the pandemic are not evicted. The District of Columbia has put a moratorium on new landlord-tenant litigation until October, while urging households to seek for housing aid. New Mexico’s eviction moratorium, which began in March 2020 as a result of a state Supreme Court judgment, has yet to be extended.

Other states that abolished their own eviction restrictions have made provisions allowing renters to remain in their houses following the Supreme Court’s decision. The eviction moratorium in New York State expired on Tuesday, but state lawmakers are lobbying the legislature to keep it in place until at least the end of October. Without that extension, some renters in New York are protected from eviction if they have a pending application for rental assistance with the state.

Five other states have policies similar to New York’s. Washington, Oregon, Minnesota, and Nevada are among these states.

With the exception of New Mexico, all states that have kept their eviction restrictions are rapidly approaching their respective deadlines. California's eviction moratorium will expire on Sept. 30 and Illinois' will expire on Oct. 3 after the governor of the state extended it.