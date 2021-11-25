Which of Nintendo’s Best-Selling Switch Games Should Be On Your Black Friday Wish List?

With the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model in October, the Switch family of hardware has regained its dominance, since it was the best-selling console that month, with over 700,000 units sold. The Japanese gaming behemoth recently updated its list of best-selling Switch titles to date, as their products continue to thrive.

Here are some of the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles, just in time for Black Friday.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are two types of Pokémon.

Despite the heightened criticism of these entries in the legendary Pokémon brand, it appears that nothing has stopped them from becoming a worldwide success, as they have sold more than 22 million copies since their release in 2019. Some may claim that the monster-catching formula, which has now been around for 25 years, has become boring, yet its continuous appeal cannot be overlooked.

Super Mario Odyssey is a video game created by Nintendo.

Super Mario Odyssey is a stunning example of Nintendo’s ability to reimagine the traditional Mario formula without seeming old. It’s no wonder that the game sold 22 million copies thanks to its stunning visuals, fantastic soundtrack, and vibrant characters.

Ultimate Super Smash Bros.

The creators of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, one of the most critically praised fighting games of all time, brilliantly maintained the game contemporary by regularly adding new characters from diverse gaming realms. You won’t want to miss your favorite characters brawling in this video game celebration, which has sold over 25 million copies to date.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a video game developed by Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an elegant evolution of the action-adventure genre, winning many “Game of the Year” awards and frequently recognized as one of the finest video games of all time. It was released in 2017 alongside the Nintendo Switch and has now sold over 24 million copies. A sequel is slated to appear on the Switch in 2022, marking a watershed moment in the open-world genre.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the eighth installment in the Mario Kart franchise.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was also released in 2017 with the Switch and has never looked back since, surpassing the legendary Mario Kart Wii in sales and becoming the best-selling game in the series. The kart racing game is the best-selling Switch title to date, with over 38 million copies sold.