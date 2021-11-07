Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Pairs Will Be Eliminated After ‘Janet Jackson’ Night?

Via “Janet Jackson Night” on Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” the remaining eight teams will have a chance to show off their moves for the judges and the public during individual dance rounds and dance-offs. However, only one week before the semi-finals, two teams will be hanging up their dancing shoes and saying their goodbyes after a double elimination.

The surviving teams will perform a solo Cha-Cha, Samba, Salsa, Rumba, or other dance in Week 8, as well as compete in a dance-off round for an extra two points from the judges. Those points could be key in determining which teams are in the bottom half of the standings and which will be forced to retire.

While stars like Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, as well as Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, and Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy, are likely to be safe after topping the leaderboard

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, who had been receiving the highest ratings from the judges throughout the season, were unexpectedly placed in the Bottom Two alongside The Miz and Witney Carson at the end of “Queen” night. The judges saved the show’s first same-sex dance duo from elimination due to their high performance quality, but if the audience aren’t as enthusiastic as everyone expected, another trip to the bottom might be disastrous to their future on the show. However, despite the fact that a double elimination could put them in jeopardy, they will almost certainly be guaranteed a berth in the semifinals due to their excellent judge ratings.

Another duo whose time on the program may be coming to an end is Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, who slipped to the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard for the first time in Week 6. After receiving harsh criticism from the judges last week, if they don’t improve this week and receive a low turnout in audience votes, they may simply fall short.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber received worse scores in Week 7, putting them at the bottom of the judges' scoreboard in total scoring, one week after they were placed in the Bottom Two. They may have been pushed by viewers and their scores.