Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 couple will be eliminated in Week 2?

The competition on Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” has officially begun, but after week two’s performances, one pair will be forced to hang up their dancing shoes and exit the competition.

The 15 teams vying for the coveted Mirrorball trophy enter the second week of competition, and after the first week, it’s evident that the newly increased judges’ panel isn’t going to be easy on the celebs giving it their all.

While some stars, such as Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, and Sunisa Lee and Sasha Farber, who were the top three on the ABC show’s leader board, appear more likely to make it to the next week, others appear more likely to be destined to leave after only two weeks. Three clubs in particular appear to have less clear futures when it comes to progressing much farther.

While week 2 scores and viewer votes will still need to be added in before the first elimination and might change things, there are clear hints that one of these couples may be cha cha chaing their way out of the ballroom.

Former NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach (#TeamDanIman) could be on their way out of the ballroom if they don’t improve their Rumba significantly after scoring only 21 points for their Jive. Despite the fact that their score kept them in second place on the judges’ leader board, they could still be preserved for another week because other teams performed worse than they did—and in the case of the other team potentially facing elimination, Iman has a large fan base.

Despite outperforming Iman and collecting 22 points on his tango, Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater (#TeamJemma) may be more vulnerable to elimination owing to one simple fact: Jimmie’s fan base isn’t quite as large or as strong as Iman’s, which includes basketball and reality TV followers. However, just because he doesn’t have as large a fan base doesn’t mean he can’t succeed—fellow country singers Jana Kramer and Lauren Alaina both made it far on their seasons of the program. Furthermore, he and Iman both enjoy a significant advantage over the other side. Brief News from Washington Newsday.