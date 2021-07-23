Which country will win the most gold medals at the 2021 Olympics? The United States is expected to win.

During the Summer Olympics, the United States has consistently been the most dominant country, and this tendency is projected to continue in Tokyo. It will be considered a significant upset if any country wins more gold medals than the United States.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the United States is a heavy favorite to win the most gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, with -700 odds. With +600 odds, China is the greatest threat to the United States.

Only the United States and China are considered viable contenders for the most gold medals. With +3400 odds, Japan is in third place. At +5000, Russia and the United Kingdom are tied. A dozen countries are +10000 long shots, including Canada, New Zealand, and Germany.

In basketball, soccer, and softball, the United States women are heavy favorites to win gold. Despite their troubles in exhibition games, the United States men’s basketball team remains a strong favorite to win a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Simon Biles of the United States is a favorite to win several medals after winning four golds at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Katie Ledecky is a five-time Olympic gold medalist in the pool.

The United States is unlikely to be challenged in terms of total medals. The United States is a massive -1500 favorite to win the most bronze, silver, and gold medals. With +1100 odds, China is a distant second, followed by Russia at +2500.

With 121 overall medals and 46 gold medals, the United States dominated the Rio Olympic Games. China came up second with 70 overall medals, while Great Britain took second place with 27 gold medals.

The United States won 104 medals, including 46 golds, at the 2012 London Olympics. China came in second with 88 overall medals, including 38 gold.

The United States won 110 medals in total in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but the host nation had the most first-place finishes. China earned 51 gold medals against the United States’ 36.

With 2,828 overall medals and 1,127 gold medals combined at the Summer and Winter Games, the United States is the all-time leader.