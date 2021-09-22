Which 0-2 Teams Will Make The Playoffs In 2021? NFL Predictions 2021: Which 0-2 Teams Will Make The Playoffs? The Vikings and the Colts have the best chances.

An NFL team’s chances of making the playoffs are usually ruined with a 0-2 start. Seven of the league’s 32 teams are in trouble in 2021, having lost two games in a row to begin the season.

According to USA Today, only 11.6 percent of clubs with a 0-2 record have entered the playoffs in the last 30 years. This includes the 2020 season, when each conference’s playoff field was enlarged from six to seven teams. All 11 teams that started the season 0-2 last year did not make the playoffs.

Before Week 3 even begins, you can already rule out a few clubs. The New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars were all slated to be among the league’s worst teams entering the season, and they’ve lived up to the hype through two weeks. Each of the three clubs has been outscored by at least 24 points in total.

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had a bad season. Atlanta, the only NFC South team without a win, has an NFL-worst minus-49 point difference. Matt Ryan, who has an 18-31 record in his last 49 starts, may be learning that it’s time to move on for the Falcons.

The Falcons take on the 0-2 New York Giants on Sunday. The loser of the matchup will almost certainly have no chance of making the playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts are the only club in the 2020 playoffs with a 0-2 record. The Minnesota Vikings are 0-2 in their division, but every team has at least one loss.

It’ll be one of them if a 0-2 team qualifies for the playoffs this year.

Indianapolis’ prospects of making the playoffs are aided by a schedule that gets easier as the season progresses.

The Colts will play the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, and Tua Tagovailoa is expected to miss the game due to fractured ribs. Most of the Colts’ strongest opponents in the second half are scheduled to play in Indianapolis, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. The Jaguars, Jets, and Houston Texans make up one-third of the Colts’ remaining schedule.

The AFC South is widely considered to be the league’s weakest division. If the Indianapolis Colts can beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, the AFC South battle might change drastically.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Colts have +144 chances of making the playoffs over all 0-2 teams. With two ankle issues, Carson Wentz is questionable for Week 3.

Indianapolis has suffered defeats to two Super Bowl hopefuls this season. Brief News from Washington Newsday.