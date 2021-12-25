Where to Watch Disney’s Christmas Day Parade 2021 Live Stream Online and On TV

After a re-imagined version of the event took place instead of the original parade in 2020, Disney’s enchantment is returning this holiday season with the return of the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” in 2021.

While some COVID-19 safety precautions remain in place and may be apparent during the pre-taped parade down Main Street USA in Florida’s Enchantment Kingdom Park, the magic is back and larger than ever, according to an ABC press release, especially as the park continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The energy of this year’s co-hosts, Derek and Julianne Hough, sets the tone for the evening. Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola will join the siblings from the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, to give sneak peeks and highlights from upcoming Disney projects.

Viewers will receive a first look at “Star Wars”: Galactic Starcruiser, which will open on March 1, 2022 at Walt Disney World, as well as a look at the all-new Disney Wish ship from the Disney Cruise Line. Exclusive views at Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will also be available. The siblings with “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and Jimmie Allen with a performance of “White Christmas” are among the performers who will be spreading good cheer with a mix of performers. Kristen Chenoweth and Darren Criss also perform “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Christmas Dance,” respectively, as part of the festivities.

Meg Donnelly will sing “Jingle Bell Rock,” Brett Eldredge will perform “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Norah Jones will play “Run Rudolph Run,” and Pentatonix will perform “I Saw Three Ships.” Gwen Stefani will close out the lineup with a performance of “Cheer for the Elves.” On Saturday, December 25, at 10 a.m. EST, those who want to see the special at home can do so when it airs on ABC. Those without access to a television but with a cable subscription can watch the program live on any computer or smart device via the network’s own live stream, which is accessible through their Live TV feature.