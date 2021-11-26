When Will The Winter Olympics Be Held? Start Date, Schedule, and Major Sporting Events at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

The Winter Olympics in 2022 will begin just a few months after the Summer Olympics conclude. The Beijing Games are scheduled to begin in February, six months after the conclusion of the Tokyo Games.

The opening ceremony is set for Feb. 4 at National Stadium, though the Olympics’ preliminary activities begin two days earlier. Curling begins on February 2nd. On February 3, there will be freestyle skiing and hockey activities.

The closing ceremony for the 2022 Olympic Games will take place on February 20. Over the course of two and a half weeks, athletes will participate in 109 medal events in 15 sports.

Figure skating, probably the most popular Winter Olympic sport in the United States, will begin on February 4th. Medal events will take place over the course of 11 days, beginning on February 14 and ending on February 19.

The women’s gold medal hockey game is scheduled for Feb. 17. The gold medal game for men’s hockey will be held on February 20.

The bobsledding medal events are planned for February 14, 19, and 20.

The 2022 Olympic Games will feature seven new events. Women’s monobob, mixed team snowboard cross, mixed team aerials, and mixed team ski jumping are just a few of the events that were not included in the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago.

Norway won 39 total medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics, including 14 gold medals. Germany won 14 gold medals and placed second in the overall medal count with 31. With 29 medals and 11 golds, Canada came in third, followed by the United States with 23 medals, eight of which were gold.

Over the course of 18 nights, the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics averaged roughly 20 million viewers in primetime. The gold medal victories by the United States women’s hockey team and the United States men’s curling team gave NBC Sports Network its two most-watched late-night broadcasts ever.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast across the NBC family of networks, as well as live feeds on Peacock and NBCSports.com. To see the full list of activities in Beijing, click here.