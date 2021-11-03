When Will The Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte From Starbucks Be Available?

Starbucks is kicking off November by introducing a new seasonal beverage and a holiday drink menu to shops earlier than ever before.

Starbucks said on Wednesday that its newest beverage, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, will be available in shops beginning Thursday, along with the rest of the popular holiday menu.

This is the first time a non-dairy beverage has been added to Starbucks’ holiday drink roster.

Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, sugar cookie syrup, almond milk, and red and green sprinkles will be used to make the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. Customers will have the option of ordering the beverage either iced or heated.

The Irish Cream Cold Brew, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, and Peppermint Mocha, which is returning for its 19th year, will also be part of the seasonal roster.

Along with the new drinks, the menu will be expanded to include numerous seasonal food items as well as a new holiday-themed treat. A vanilla cake with chocolate icing, a red nose, and antlers will be featured on the new Reindeer Cake Pop.

Other seasonal delicacies, such as the Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and Cranberry Bliss Bar, will join the cake pop and danish.

According to Ethan Chernofsky, CMO of data analytics platform Placer.ai, the early restoration of the menu and additional items could imply higher traffic for Starbucks.

According to Chernofsky, the relaxation of lockdowns during COVID-19 has resulted in “significant trips to malls, retail complexes, and in general.”

He explained, “When we see that type of behavior, we see a huge increase for Starbucks.” “Let’s be clear: nothing makes a long day of shopping a little bit easier than a coffee, or two, at some point along the way.” Starbucks’ holiday menu will be available in shops across the United States beginning November 4th, while supplies last.