When Will The Biden Vaccine Mandate For Large Businesses Take Effect?

The Biden Administration was handed a rare victory in its attempts to issue COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Friday, after the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the government can enforce a vaccine-or-testing mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees, after it was initially blocked by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In the verdict, Judge Jane B. Stranch noted, “The record indicates that COVID-19 has continued to spread, mutate, kill, and obstruct the safe return of American workers to their occupations.” “In order to protect workers, OSHA must be able to respond to hazards as they arise.” While the rule is back in place, the status of those who are contesting it, including the National Retail Federation, could be temporary, according to the New York Times.

The deadline for workers to be vaccinated so they wouldn’t have to face weekly testing was originally set for Jan. 4, but according to USA Today, the deadline has been extended to accommodate those who delayed getting vaccinated owing to uncertainty about whether the mandate will go into force. Workers who have not been fully vaccinated by that date will not be subjected to the standard testing procedure until February 9, providing those who wish to fully vaccinate extra time.

Furthermore, the Labor Department will not issue penalties to businesses before January 10 and will not take any action on testing standards until February 9, as long as employers “make reasonable, good faith attempts to comply.”

The renewed mandate comes as the US prepares for a potentially devastating winter surge of infections, fueled by holiday gatherings, eased restrictions, lower vaccination rates, and an increase in new cases attributable to the Omicron and Delta strains. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an increase in instances over the last 30 days across the country, with over 156,000 new cases recorded on Dec. 16. There has also been a modest increase in deaths, with 1,089 reported on the same date.

In recent weeks, several states, notably those in the Northeast and the New York tri-state area, have witnessed significant increases in caseloads.

To date, 72.5 percent of the American population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 61.3 percent of the population having received all three doses. A booster shot was also given to 28.6% of the population.