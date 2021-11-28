When Will ‘SNL’ Return? The air date for Season 47, Episode 8 has been revealed.

Last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” was canceled, but viewers will only have to wait a few weeks for more chuckles. Next month, the NBC sketch comedy series will return with new episodes.

On Saturday, December 11 at 11:30 p.m. EST, NBC’s “SNL” returns. In this episode, a first-time host will be doing double duty.

When the show returns from its break, Billie Eilish will serve as host and musical guest. Over the summer, the singer released “Happier Than Ever,” her second studio album, and her documentary “Billie Eilish: The World Is a Little Blurry” in February.

This will not, however, be Eilish’s first appearance on “SNL.” In September of this year, she performed on the show for the first time.

“SNL” will air its final show of the year one week following Eilish’s appearance, with returning host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX. Rudd stars in the new film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which he will host for the sixth time. The actor also has five episodes of the Apple series “The Shrink Next Door” to his belt.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX, who has played on the show before, is set to release her new album “Crash” in March of next year.

The final episodes of “Saturday Night Live” in 2021 will air amid speculations that longstanding actress Kate McKinnon may leave the NBC comedy sketch show. The actress hasn’t appeared in an episode of the show since Season 47 aired in October.

Despite the fact that cast members of the program are free to work on other projects, “SNL” alum Ana Gasteyer told Us Weekly that McKinnon’s future on the show is uncertain.

“People come and go,” Gasteyer explained. “So I don’t understand why someone like Kate would quit unless she had something else she wanted to pursue, because that’s the ideal reality.” McKinnon is presently filming a screenplay adaption of “Tiger King,” which will premiere on Peacock later this year.