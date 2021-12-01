When Will LeBron James Make His Comeback? After a star player tested positive for COVID, a look at the Lakers’ schedule.

LeBron James, who was just getting into his stride, is going to miss even more time with the Los Angeles Lakers. On Tuesday, James joined the NBA’s health and safety regulations, which will keep him out of numerous games.

According to TMZ, James tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon. According to league rules, he must be away from the squad for at least 10 days. James is expected to miss at least three more games after missing the Lakers’ 117-92 win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The Lakers’ next game is a crucial clash with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Clippers will be without its star player, Kawhi Leonard, who has a ruptured ACL and will be out indefinitely.

According to an ESPN source, LeBron James, who the Lakers have listed in their health and safety regulations, is expected to miss numerous games. Players who have tested positive for Covid must sit out for a minimum of 10 days.

Los Angeles wraps up a two-game homestand against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The Lakers will be on the road two nights later, when they play the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 9.

James might make his return on Friday, Dec. 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. With a 6-14 record, Oklahoma City is towards the bottom of the rankings, but two of those wins came against the Lakers when James was not in uniform.

Los Angeles will play the Orlando Magic (Dec. 12), Dallas Mavericks (Dec. 15), Minnesota Timberwolves (Dec. 17), and Chicago Bulls after visiting Oklahoma City (Dec. 19).

After testing positive for COVID-19, some NBA players have missed more than the required 10 days. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers recently sat out three weeks between games due to health and safety concerns.

James informed reporters he was asymptomatic, according to Lakers center Anthony Davis.

Because of various illnesses, James has only played in 11 of the Lakers’ 23 games. In October, the 36-year-old was out for two games due to a painful right ankle. From November 4 to 17, he was sidelined due to an abdominal injury. James’ only trip to Madison Square Garden this season was due to a suspension.

James had scored at least 30 points in three straight games before to his most recent defeat. In six November games, James averaged 27.5 points and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

The Lakers are 5-7 when James isn’t in the lineup and 7-4 when he is.