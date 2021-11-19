When Will A COVID Vaccine For Babies Be Available? When do you think the shots will arrive, according to Fauci?

According to the nation’s senior infectious disease expert, parents may not have to wait long for their babies and toddlers to be immunized with the COVID vaccine.

According to Business Insider, a COVID vaccine for children under the age of five might be available as early as the beginning of next year.

“Hopefully, it will be available to them within a reasonable amount of time, probably beginning next year in 2022, in the first quarter of 2022,” Fauci added.

He did say, however, that there is no way to be sure of the timing because “you have to complete the clinical trial.”

According to Business Insider, Pfizer, which got approval for a COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 in October, is conducting a pediatric trial to vaccinate toddlers and newborns, while Moderna is seeking trial volunteers aged 6 months to 6 years old for its clinical study. According to the publication, Johnson & Johnson is still testing its COVID vaccination on youngsters aged 12 to 17.

With the approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that nearly 10% of the 28 million eligible children in that age group had received their first dose of the vaccine just two weeks into the immunization campaign.

“For perspective,” Zients continued, “it took us around 50 days to reach 10% of adults with one injection.”

According to the White House, 2.6 million youngsters aged 5 to 11 would have gotten their COVID vaccine by Wednesday.

“Our efficient implementation is already allowing parents and families across the country to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their children are on the road to becoming virus-free,” Zients added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 228.5 million Americans, or 68.8% of the population, have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccination.