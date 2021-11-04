When should children receive their first COVID shot in order to be fully vaccinated by Christmas?

With the launch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old this week, parents will have plenty of time to have their children properly vaccinated in time for the holidays if they remember key dates.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the lower-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, and on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccine for children in that age group, approving vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine has previously been licensed for use in people aged 12 and up. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID shots are only for anyone over the age of 18, though Moderna is working on a children’s vaccination with the FDA.

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Sam’s Club have already stated that the Pfizer vaccination will be administered to youngsters as soon as this week. On Sunday, CVS will begin giving immunizations to youngsters, while Walgreens will begin inoculating children on Saturday. Children will get vaccinated at Walmart and Sam’s Club later this week.

To safeguard their younger children against the spread of COVID-19, parents are being asked to vaccinate them as soon as possible. Children, like adults, will require two doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, spaced roughly three weeks apart, to be fully protected against the virus.

Children will not be considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine, according to Dr. Diego Chaves-Gnecco, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, who told CNN that each dose must be spaced at least 21 days apart.

Parents must act quickly to ensure that their children are adequately protected in time for the holidays.

Parents who want their children vaccinated before Christmas should schedule the first dose of the vaccine for Nov. 19 and the second dosage for Dec. 10 to ensure that their children are fully protected by Christmas Eve, according to CNN.