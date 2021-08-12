When Is The Pandemic Going To End? According to experts, this is only the beginning.

With the coronavirus pandemic well over a year old, one disease expert believes we are closer to the start than the end of the catastrophe.

“I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variation that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long,” US epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant said on CNBC’s “Street Signs.”

Brilliant, who worked as a medical officer for the World Health Organization’s smallpox eradication effort, concluded that just 15% of the world’s population is vaccinated, with only about 100 countries having inoculated 5% of their populations.

“Unless we vaccinate everyone in 200-plus countries,” he told “Street Signs,” new types would emerge.

Brilliant is recognized for predicting a possible pandemic in 2006 and warning that the coronavirus might become a “forever virus” comparable to influenza, according to The Independent. On CNBC, he recently asserted that the Delta strain “may be the most contagious virus.”

The Delta variation, which was first discovered in India in October, is responsible for 93 percent of all new COVID cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Delta strain has been identified in all 50 states and is causing an increase in COVID cases across the country, placing hospitals on the point of collapse as an average of 100,000 new COVID infections are reported every day.

Brilliant, who is now the founder and CEO of Pandefense Advisory, a pandemic response consultancy, told “Street Signs” that the Delta coronavirus may not be its final form, meaning that a low-probability “super version” could be on the road.

“If it occurs, it will be such a horrific calamity that we must do everything possible to avoid it. And that necessitates vaccination of everyone — not just in your neighborhood, family, or country, but all throughout the world,” he added.

More than 166.8 million people in the United States, or 50.3 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.