When evaluating investment opportunities, there are a few things to keep in mind.

How do you select where to gamble (and what to avoid) in the face of such rapid change in business, technology, and society? This question is always on my mind as the head of a venture studio at the cutting edge of global influence.

This is the first installment in a two-part series. In this essay, I’ll explain three lenses through which I evaluate financial decisions. The second part will focus on three specific topics of interest.

Converging Technologies And Trends (Lens 1)

The world is poised to see five to ten huge paradigm shifts, each as revolutionary as the internet’s rise, but more faster and merging in the next decade or two.

Those that are bold enough to pursue great and important goals while always looking beyond the horizon and changing as needed will win in this “era of inventive destruction,” typified by high-speed change and relentless disruption.

Investors must consider the consequences of developing technologies and movements in the context of a dynamic and evolving web, not in isolation. Cryptocurrencies, blockchain, machine learning, natural language, and other fields of innovation are all exciting on their own, but they’re transformative when combined.

Consider how natural language processing, augmented and virtual reality, and translation technologies are all coming together. Together, they have enormous promise in a variety of fields.

Giving on-site advice for complex maintenance activities in building and engineering is one example: there’s no need for a cumbersome manual when a combination of natural language and visual recognition can guide you through the procedure.

Look for businesses and executives who understand where these technologies are most useful and what opportunities they provide, not just for one product, but for an entire ecosystem of high-value innovation.

This can be a fantastic place to start. However, it’s critical to consider not only the technology’s promise, but also the actual value created.

Real-World Value and Appropriate Funding (Lens 2)

It’s easy to get enthused about new technology and decide to invest in a machine-learning or blockchain startup, for example.

The question that must constantly be asked is, “What is the purpose?”

Consider not only what problems it will solve for individuals, but also how it will improve what they already have.

Much of the startup community is focused on making money for investors in the near term while failing to solve any significant concerns. Many venture capitalists expect four out of every five companies they invest in (or more) to fail, and they’re fine with that as long as one unicorn pays off handsomely.

