When Do The NFL Playoffs In 2022 Begin? Wild-Card Games Schedule, Dates, and Format

For the second year in a row, the NFL playoffs will be a little different. Because of the enlarged regular season, the 2022 playoffs will begin later than normal, and Wild-Card Weekend will now consist of six games spread out over three days.

Each conference’s top seven teams advance to the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in the NFC and AFC receives a first-round bye and advances to the divisional round automatically. The wild-card round will feature a total of 12 teams.

The 2022 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, January 15th, with two games planned at 4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. EST. On Sunday, January 16, there will be three games on the schedule. These competitions begin at 1:05 p.m. EST, 4:40 p.m. EST, and 8:15 p.m. EST, respectively.

For the first time, Wild-Card Weekend will culminate with a “Monday Night Football” clash. On Monday, Jan. 17, at 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN and ABC will broadcast a major first-round playoff game.

When the final playoff bracket is decided, the time slot for each playoff meeting will be selected.

For the 2021 season, the league increased its 16-game regular-season schedule to 17 games, spread out over 18 weeks. In the 2020 season, a third wild-card club was added to each conference, bringing the total playoff field to 14 teams. Previously, each conference’s top two teams received a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

Despite playing in the wild-card round and never hosting a postseason game during their championship run, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last season.