When a Fox News guest conflates Japan with China in regards to genocide, the panel fails to correct the error.

Morgan Ortagus, a Fox News guest, referred to the 2018 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as the “Genocide Olympics,” mistaking Japan and China.

Human rights organizations have accused China of genocide against Uyghur Muslims. Japan has denied any role in the massacres and even expressed “severe concerns” about China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims in April.

Ortagus’ remark wasn’t just a slip of the tongue; she went on to say a lot about the Olympics.

“In any case, I prefer to refer to them as the ‘Genocide Olympics.’” I’m still on the team, though I’m not sure we should be participating because the genocide in Xinjiang is still going on. So, if we’re going to compete, have American athletes there, in a country that’s committing genocide, it’s even more vital, Harris, to have the freedom of the American flag completely represented,” Ortagus added.

Reposting since Fox Co-Host is enraged. The United States is competing in the Olympics, citing Japan’s genocide of the Uyghurs (she is incorrect and means China). With agreement, Harris Faulkner responds. pic.twitter.com/YVIANuK3LH

The remarks were delivered on the afternoon show “Outnumbered,” which had Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno, Kayleigh McEnany, and GOPAC Chairman David Avella as guests.

Ortagus was not corrected by any of the four panelists. “Wow,” Faulkner replied.

Ortagus, a financial analyst and political counselor, is 40 years old. From 2019 until 2021, she worked as a State Department spokesperson.

Morgan Ortagus, a Fox co-host who was essentially paid to be the State Department spokeswoman under Trump, doesn’t know the difference between Japan and China https://t.co/ZAGNffkzAS pic.twitter.com/7RGMEjHf85

Ortagus had yet to respond to her statements on social media as of early Tuesday evening.