What’s Next for Alana Thompson in Honey Boo Boo?

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson made her television debut in 2012 on the TLC series “Toddlers & Tiaras.” Since then, the moniker has become synonymous with the Georgia-based family that exposed the globe to their rural lifestyle.

Alana will celebrate her 16th birthday on Saturday and usher in a new year full of possibilities. See what the reality star has planned for the future in the video below.

She Doesn’t Want To Be Called Honey Boo Boo Anymore.

Viewers started calling Alana “Honey Boo Boo Child” after she and her family earned their own show, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” However, as she prepares to celebrate a significant birthday, she requests that people stop referring to her by her moniker.

“I was not given the name Honey Boo Boo by my mother. “My name is Alana,” she said in an interview with Teen Vogue.

She argued she is no longer the “go-go juice-fueled” pageant competitor child.

She stated, “They are two very different persons.” “In comparison to the youthful Alana, I think I prefer this Alana.”

Alana is working on mending her relationship with her mother.

Alana said during the interview that she is working to get her relationship with her mother, June Shannon, “back on track.”

“I didn’t know where I was going to wind up when my mother went really terrible with her [drug use],” she said. “I’m proud of how far I’ve progressed.”

June was arrested in 2019 on allegations of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Alana’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, was granted legal guardianship of the kid after her incarceration.

Alana stated, “A lot of people in our world don’t realize how many people are genuinely touched by drug and alcohol [use].” “It’s quite difficult. It’s not something I’d wish on anyone.”

For the time being, she’ll stick to reality television.

Alana aspires to be a nurse when she grows up. However, before she can begin her medical profession, she must complete high school, move out at the age of 18, buy a car and later a house, and attend college.

Alana will continue to participate on reality television despite her ambitions for the future because of the lucrative remuneration.

"You know, I want to have a life. When I do have children, I want to be able to support them," she explained. "It's clearly something that's excellent for now [and]for the future.