What You Should Know About The 20th Anniversary Remaster Of ‘Grand Theft Auto III’

On Thursday, “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” will be released, which comprises “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.”

The improved games will be available for purchase through PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store on Xbox, Nintendo eShop, and Rockstar Games Launcher and will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Physical copies of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 will be available on December 7. Starting on December 7, it will also be accessible on Playstation Now.

Pre-orders for all available devices are available for $59.99 as of this writing.

The “Definitive Edition” brings “new GTAV-inspired modern controls, plus across-the-board visual enhancements such as resolution upgrades and improved visual fidelity across the world, and much more to faithfully tune and improve upon all three games, while also maintaining their distinct original aesthetic,” according to Rockstar Games, the game’s creators.

According to a Polygon report on the subject, Rockstar will include “GTA” 5’s game weapon and radio station wheels, as well as an updated mini-map that allows players to specify their destination. According to reports, the Nintendo Switch version would include special controls and touchscreen camera settings.

Updated character and vehicle models, as well as a slew of graphic enhancements and resolution tweaks, are all promised by Rockstar.

The release of the trilogy coincides with the 20th anniversary of “Grand Theft Auto III.”