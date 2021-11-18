What You Should Know About Disney Cruise Line’s New COVID Vaccine Policy.

Disney Cruise Line (DIS) will require all U.S. and international guests aged 5 and older to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to sail onboard its ships beginning January 13, 2022, making it one of the first cruise lines to do so.

The obligation for children’s vaccination arises as the Pfizer COVID vaccine is made available to youngsters aged 5 to 11.

Disney now requires travelers aged 12 and older to be completely vaccinated, and it has stated that it will continue to do so throughout the remainder of the year in a message on its website. However, it noted in a Wednesday update that, now that the Pfizer vaccine is available for younger children in the United States, it will begin requiring it in the new year.

“Currently, Disney Cruise Line requires all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility standards) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing,” the statement reads in part. For sailings beginning on or after January 13, 2022, this will be a requirement for all Guests (domestic and foreign) ages 5 and up.” Passengers under the age of 5 must present documentation of a negative COVID test done three days to 24 hours prior to the cruise’s sail date, according to Disney. NAAT tests, lab-based PCR testing, and fast PCR tests will all be accepted by Disney. The cruise line stated that rapid antigen tests will not be accepted.

The passenger is responsible for the cost of the COVID testing.

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm, and Sinovac injections are among the COVID vaccinations accepted by Disney, according to CNN.

At the time of publication, Pfizer-BioNTech was the only COVID vaccine available for children aged 5 to 11, and it was given in two doses three weeks apart.

