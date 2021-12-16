What You Should Know About Biden’s Long-Awaited Legislative Plan.

According to CNN, President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislative plan will be postponed until next year due to ongoing negotiations with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.

Manchin has expressed reservations about the bill’s programs’ cost if they are prolonged. The senior West Virginia senator has often stated that the plan should not cost more than $1.75 trillion.

Biden offered the Build Back Better Plan, which includes funds for social services, welfare, and COVID-19 help. It also includes expenditures allocated to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Because the Senate is evenly divided, Democrats acknowledge that the bill will not be passed until 2022 if Manchin is not included.

According to The Hill, Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono remarked, “The circumstance points out that a 50-50 Senate is absolutely troublesome.” “It clearly allows one or two people to stymie things, so I’m annoyed.” It’s unclear how Democrats plan to persuade Manchin to join them, or how long that will take.