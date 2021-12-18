What You Need To Know About COVID-19 Striking Sports Once Again.

COVID-19 protocols are once again hurting major leagues throughout the country, despite what had appeared to be a successful year for sports in general.

As a result of a slew of players being compelled to undertake health and safety regulations, leagues around the country have been forced to postpone and reschedule games.

According to NBC News, there were 88 positive cases in the NFL on Monday and Tuesday. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s senior medical officer, emphasized that the omicron variety was discovered amid the significant increase in cases across the league.

The NHL, which boasts a nearly 100% vaccination rate among players, stated Friday that all games for the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames will be postponed until at least December 23.

So far this season, over 140 NHL players have completed the league’s health and safety requirements.

The virus has also had a significant influence on the NBA. Around 8% of the league’s total players have been in COVID-19 health and safety processes since Thursday. According to USA Today, there are no plans to end the season any time soon.