What You Need to Know About Baseball’s Work Stoppage in 2021.

The first labor stoppage in Major League Baseball in 26 years began on Thursday, when the league’s 30 owners agreed to lock out the players.

The league’s and players’ collective bargaining agreement ended at 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, and there is little hope that the two sides will reach an agreement soon.

Even when free agents inked contracts for well over $1 billion, the lockout was widely predicted. The baseball world is now waiting to see if labor discussions can be completed in time for the 2022 MLB season to go on as planned.

“When we started talking about a new contract, the Players Association already had one they wouldn’t exchange for any other contract in sports,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Baseball players do not have a salary cap, and contracts do not have a maximum length or monetary number.” In fact, only MLB has guaranteed contracts worth more than $300 million for ten years or more. We have made no proposals that would alter these foundations.

“While we’ve heard that free agency is ‘broken,’ $1.7 billion was committed to free agents in November, shattering the previous record by nearly fourfold. Clubs will have spent more money on players than at any other time in MLB history by the end of the offseason.” @PaulHembo uncovered the following data on the middle class of free agents and their sharp salary reduction as part of this piece: Avg contract in 2020 $6.2M $7.8 million in 2019 $8.0 million in 2018 $8.2 million in 2017 $8.2 million in 2016 ————— ——————————————————————————— $11.1 million in 2015 $11.8 million in 2014 A lockout prevents MLB management from talking with players. https://t.co/NdFgvprdRY There will be no free agency transactions or additions until a new CBA is reached. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, and Kris Bryant are among the top free agents who have yet to be signed.

Players should be able to sign free agency contracts earlier in their careers, according to the union. Players are not eligible to become free agents until they have served in the MLB for six years. According to ESPN, the MLBPA wants players to be eligible for wage arbitration after their second season rather than their third.

The players want rules changed to dissuade teams from tanking games in order to boost their draft position. In exchange for good draft picks, many teams appear to be willing to be noncompetitive for multiple seasons.

In the 2021 MLB season, five clubs won 65 games or fewer.