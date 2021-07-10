What Time Does Shark Week Begin? Discovery Channel will release the entire schedule for 2021.

The most unique summer event of all is returning to television screens. The date for Shark Week 2021 has been set, and Discovery Channel has announced the complete schedule.

The event, now in its 33rd year, will be broadcast on television from Sunday, July 11 to Sunday, July 18 with more than two dozen brand-new shark-themed specials on both the actual television channel and the streaming site Discovery+.

The following is the complete Shark Week 2021 program (all timings EDT):

On July 11th,

“Crikey!” at 8 p.m. “It’s Shark Week,” says the narrator.

“Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week” airs at 9 p.m.

“Jackass Shark Week Special” at 10 p.m.

Discovery+ is streaming the show.

“Sharkbait with David Dobrik” is a show hosted by David Dobrik.

Tuesday, July 12th

“Air Jaws: Going For Gold” at 8 p.m.

“Jaws Awakens: Phred versus. Slash” airs at 9 p.m.

“Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek” airs at 10 p.m.

Discovery+ Streaming

“Stranger Sharks” is a film about a group of stranger sharks.

the 13th of July

“MotherSharker” airs at 8 p.m.

“Brad Paisley’s Shark Country” airs at 9 p.m.

“The Spawn Of El Diablo” at 10 p.m.

Discovery+ is streaming the show.

“The Great White Comeback” is a film that tells the story of a

Thursday, July 14th

“MechaShark” at 8 p.m.

“The Real Sharknado” airs at 9 p.m.

“Return to the Lair of the Great White” at 10 p.m.

Discovery+ is streaming the show.

“Tiger Queen” is a film about a tiger queen.

the 15th of July

“Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week” begins at 8 p.m.

“Sharkadelic Summer 2” starts at 9 p.m.

“Mega Jaws Of Bird Island” at 10 p.m.

Discovery+ is streaming the show.

“Raging Bulls” is a film about a pack of raging bull

the 16th of July

“Ninja Sharks: Mutants Rising” airs at 8 p.m.

“Monster Sharks of Andros Island” airs at 9 p.m.

“Mystery Of The Black Demon Shark” at 10 p.m.

“I Was Prey: Terrors Of The Deep 2” airs at 11 p.m.

Discovery+ Streaming

“Jaws Of Alaska: Extinct Or Alive” is a documentary on the extinct and living jaws of Alaska.

The 17th of July

“Return To Shark Vortex” begins at 8 p.m.

“Shark Week Best In Show” airs at 9 p.m.

“I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021” airs at 10 p.m.

Discovery+ Streaming

“Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt For Lagertha” is a film about a rogue tiger shark.

the 18th of July

“Shark Academy” airs at 10 p.m.

Discovery+ is streaming the show.

“The Great Hammerhead Stakeout” is a film about a battle between two hammerhead sharks