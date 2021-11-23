What the CEO of Ripple Has To Say About Dogecoin

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, says he is “not convinced” that the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is beneficial to the economy.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency named after a Shiba Inu dog that went famous on the internet in 2013. Though it began as a joke, it has grown to become the tenth largest digital coin, with a market valuation of $88 million in May.

“Dogecoin itself has some inflationary features that make me hesitant to hold it,” Garlinghouse explained. “It started off as a joke, but it gained traction thanks to high-profile figures like Elon Musk.” Dogecoin’s supply is limitless, implying that the cryptocurrency has little value. Mark Cuban, on the other hand, argues that this is the coin’s strongest quality, since it makes it a wonderful form of payment because people will be driven to spend it rather than hoard it.

“It’s a means for acquiring products and services,” the multibillionaire entrepreneur explained. “When it comes to using doge as a medium of exchange, the community for it is the strongest.” Despite his previous critique of Bitcoin, Garlinghouse acknowledged its impact on financial infrastructure.

“Bitcoin is gaining a lot of traction,” he continued. “I believe that if you take a step back and look at the big picture, these are actual innovations that are fundamentally redesigning how our financial infrastructure works, and I’m really positive and hopeful about the longer-term outlook.”