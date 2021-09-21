What President Joe Biden Said At The United Nations About The United States, China, And Climate Change

The United States is “opening a new age of relentless diplomacy,” according to President Joe Biden, who spoke at the United Nations on Tuesday.

Biden stated before the United Nations General Assembly that the United States would engage with other world powers to combat growing global dangers.

Biden made no mention of “China” or “Beijing” in his remarks. He did, however, speak carefully about authoritarian government, as China and the United States have clashed over human rights and trade.

Biden’s remark that the US is “not seeking a new Cold War” was perhaps the most important message. He went on to say that the United States is eager to collaborate with any country that “pursues peaceful resolution to shared difficulties because we’ll all bear the repercussions of our failure.”

Biden talked about how foreign governments need to “engage closely with the rest of the world” and “work together with our partners toward a shared future,” and how the US needs to cooperate with its friends now more than ever.

“Ending the pandemic, tackling the climate catastrophe, managing shifts in global power dynamics, establishing the rules of the world on key subjects like trade, cyber and emerging technologies, and confronting the threat of terrorism as it exists today,” Biden added.

Biden stated that he wants to quadruple funding to $11.4 billion per year by 2024 to help developing countries deal with climate change. Biden made the remarks after following through on his vow to rejoin the Paris Agreement on his first day in office.

Biden’s speech to world leaders on Tuesday was his first significant foreign policy speech since the G7 summit in June.

Biden ran for president with the goal of restoring America’s worldwide reputation. He defended US foreign policy over the last eight months on Tuesday, saying that the US has “prioritized rebuilding our alliances, rejuvenating our partnerships, and realizing they’re crucial and central to America’s enduring security and prosperity.”

On social media, there were some heated reactions to the address.

