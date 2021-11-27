What Kevin O’Leary Thinks About Crypto.

Kevin O’Leary, a Shark Tank investor, has made no secret of his cryptocurrency investments. He previously told CNBC that he does not act so hastily, preferring to communicate with regulators before making any moves.

However, in the past, he has been critical of bitcoin, even labeling it “worthless.”

“It’s a worthless currency,” he declared. “It’s junk to me because you can’t get a lot of stuff in and out of it.” However, at the start of this year, he proclaimed his admiration for cryptocurrency and said that he would allocate 3% of his portfolio to BTC.

“I have no interest in being a crypto cowboy and making people angry,” the Canadian entrepreneur remarked. “I have to be compliant because I have so many assets in the real world that I’ve already invested in.” He went on to say that his perspective on crypto varies from most since he sees it as “software development.” As a result, he explained which blockchain platforms, such as Polygon and Solana, he would invest in.

“I need to invest in all of them, not just one,” he explained, “since I don’t know who will win.”