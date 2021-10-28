What Is The Scariest Movie Of All Time In 2021?

Halloween is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to gather your pals, make some popcorn, and settle in to watch some of the scariest films ever filmed.

In no particular order, here is our choice of the five scariest movies of all time.

The Exorcist is a horror film about an exorcist who (1973)

This classic tells the story of Regan, a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a demon, and her mother’s attempt to save her with the help of two Catholic priests. Until the 2017 version of Stephen King’s “It,” the picture was the highest-grossing R-rated horror film. Many parents would not allow their children to view the film since they had vomited or fainted during some of the most terrifying sequences. “The Exorcist” was the first horror picture to receive an Academy Award nomination, receiving ten nominations in total and winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.

The film was inspired by the exorcism of a 14-year-old kid called Ronald Doe in 1949, who physicians say was suffering from mental illness rather than being possessed.

It is inherited (2018)

Annie Graham, her husband Steve, and her son Peter are confronted by otherworldly forces after the deaths of the Graham family’s matriarch and young daughter. They uncover horrific secrets about their family.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Hereditary” has an approval rating of 89 percent.

The Sorceress (2015)

When their newborn, Samuel, goes missing in the woods, a puritan family of seven meets otherworldly forces in this psychological horror film set in 1630s New England. Katherine is heartbroken by her baby’s disappearance and spends her days sobbing and praying. The family accuses Thomasin, the oldest daughter, of witchcraft and blames her for Samuel’s disappearance, putting the family’s allegiance to one another to the test.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Witch” has a 90 percent approval rating.

The Chainsaw Massacre in Texas (1974)

After hearing that their grandfather’s farm may have been vandalized, Sally and her paraplegic brother Franklin set out with their pals to investigate. In this slasher classic, the party is subsequently ambushed by “Leatherface,” a giant silent man wearing a mask made of human skin.

The film was prohibited in several countries, and many cinemas refused to show it due to its extreme violence.

The Babadook is a supernatural horror film (2014)

Amelia, a single mother, is left to raise her six-year-old son Sam on her own when her husband tragically dies in a vehicle accident while attempting to transport her to the hospital while she was in labor. As he matures, Sam begins to exhibit irregular behavior.