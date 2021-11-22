What is the prize money for the winner of ‘Dancing With The Stars’? Details on how to pay before the deadline of 2021.

It’s no secret that the winner of “Dancing With the Stars” receives a Mirrorball trophy after being crowned champion, but what some viewers may not realize is that they also receive money.

However, the Season 30 winners—Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, or Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach—will not be receiving monetary compensation. In actuality, it will be the amount of money they will be paid for appearing on the show, and all four celebrity candidates will be paid equally.

After budget limitations saw the sliding scale of compensation and signing bonuses appear to be reduced, the greatest amount celebrities could earn for appearing on the show was $295,000 if they made it to the finals since Season 28, which is the last time salary data on the show were revealed. Previously, contestants could receive up to $345k for staying in the competition until the final episode, according to a pay scale revealed by Gawker in 2010.

Celebrities presently earn a $125,000 signing bonus, followed by further payments for each week they remain in the competition, however the exact breakdown is unknown. Celebrities received an additional $10,000 if they appeared in weeks three and four, $20,000 if they appeared in weeks five and six, $30,000 if they appeared in weeks seven and eight, and $50,000 if they appeared in the last two programs, according to the 2010 report.

Regardless, the Mirrorball trophy—and, of course, the bragging rights that come with being the champion—are the only things that one team will take home that are different from the paychecks that their fellow finalists receive.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.